Broncos vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Denver Broncos face the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday in Week 13. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. The Ravens are a nine-point favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 39.5. The Ravens are -435 favorites on the moneyline while the Broncos are +350 underdogs.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know quite a few expected inactives. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos will be without five players due to injury. On Friday, they ruled out LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring, illness), WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), and DE Jonathan Harris (knee). On Satuday, they downgraded CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, elbow knee) from questionable to out. They listed WR Jerry Jeudy as questionable with an ankle injury, but he is expected to play barring a pre-game setback, per Ian Rapoport. They also listed WR Courtland Sutton as questionable after an illness cost him Friday’s practice. There has been no subsequent update in his availability.

The Ravens have ruled out only WR Tylan Wallace due to a hamstring injury. Their questionable list includes S Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep), and T Ronnie Stanley (ankle).