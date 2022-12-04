 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Steelers vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Steelers and Falcons meet in Week 13 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 13 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
T.J. Watt #90 and Chris Wormley #95 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrate during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, December 4. The Pittsburgh Steelers will fly south to take on the Atlanta Falcons in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some questionable players for both teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have only ruled out one player, as CB Ahkello Witherspoon will miss the game due to a hamstring injury. Running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), LB T.J. Watt (ribs), and LB Malik Reed (back) are all questionable.

The Falcons have yet to rule out a player for the game. Defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe), LB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm) and G Chuma Edoga (knee) are all listed as questionable. Edoga was limited on Wednesday but then downgraded to not practicing on Thursday and Friday. Dalton and Ebiketie were both limited on Thursday and Friday.

