Packers vs. Bears inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, December 4. The Green Bay Packers will be on the road to take on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North divisional battle. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are players to watch for both teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers have only ruled out one player, and it is T David Bakhtiari, with a knee injury and an illness. Bakhtiari also had an emergency appendectomy, so he could miss more games in the future. Safety Darnell Savage is doubtful due to a foot injury. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee) and WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) are the only two questionable players for Green Bay.

The Bears will be without T Larry Borom (ankle, knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), CB Kyler Gordon (concussion) and backup QB Trevor Siemian (oblique), who have already been ruled out. Tackle Riley Reiff (back) and CB Kindle Vildor (ankle) are both questionable.