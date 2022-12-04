Jaguars vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will go on the road to face the Detroit Lions in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but Jacksonville has some important pieces listed as questionable. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jaguars have yet to rule out any players, but they have four guys listed as questionable. Safety Andre Cisco (shoulder), RB Travis Etienne (foot), RB Darrell Henderson (illness) and WR Zay Jones (chest) are awaiting their official game status. Etienne and Jones were both limited in practice each day last week, while Henderson was added to the report on Friday.

The Lions are relatively healthy this week, as they have only ruled out two players. Guard Evan Brown (ankle) and LB Julian Okwara (elbow) will miss Sunday’s game. While not on the injury report, the team did activate rookie WR Jameson Williams on Saturday so he could suit up as early as Sunday.