Browns vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Houston Texans in Week 13 as Deshaun Watson makes his debut following an 11-game suspension due to numerous sexual assault and misconduct allegations. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know three players that will definitely be inactive. On Friday, the Browns ruled out TE David Njoku (knee) and the Texans ruled out WR Brandin Cooks (calf) and CB Derek Stingley (hamstring). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about the players still in question.

The only player with a questionable designation is Texans RB Rex Burkhead. He has been working his way through the concussion protocol and appears to have cleared it. He was a DNP at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but then was upgraded to full on Friday.