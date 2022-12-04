Jets vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings face off at US Bank Stadium on Sunday in a Week 13 matchup of playoff contenders. The Jets are firmly in the wild card mix while the Vikings are pushing the Eagles atop the NFC standings. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and the Vikings are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are three players ruled out for the game. On Friday, the Jets ruled out S Ashtyn Davis while the Vikings ruled out T Christian Darrisaw and TE Ben Ellefson. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know among the less certain players.

The Jets have designated RB Michael Carter (ankle) and OT Cedric Ogbuehi (groin, illness) as doubtful. That suggests a 25% of less chance of playing, so we can safely say they will probably be inactive. The team has listed OT Duane Brown (shoulder) as questionable.

The Vikings have a fairly light injury report with only DT Ross Blacklock (illness) listed as questionable. He picked up his illness on Friday, so this will come down to how he’s progressed through it.