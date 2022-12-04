Commanders vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants square off Sunday in a key Week 13 contest. Both teams remain back of the Eagles and Cowboys in the NFC East race, but they are both firmly in the wild card mix. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but six players have already been ruled out. On Friday, the Commanders ruled out WR Dax Milne (foot), CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), and G Trai Turner (ankle, knee), and the Giants ruled out G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), and G Shane Lemieux (toe). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know of the players in question.

The Commanders have listed RB Antonio Gibson (foot) and DE Chase Young (knee) as questionable. The team expects Gibson to play, while Young is expected to sit another week with the team having a bye in Week 14, per Ian Rapoport.

The Giants have a lengthy list of questionable players. The group includes TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), S Dane Belton (collarbone), RB Gary Brightwell (illness), LB Carter Coughlin (thigh), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Darnay Holmes (shoulder), WR Richie James (knee), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique), and WR Darius Slayton (illness), plus G Mark Glowinski (back) and WR Kenny Golladay (illness), who were added on Saturday. Slayton and Golladay are expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.