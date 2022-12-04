Titans vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

Week 13 brings a potential Super Bowl preview at Lincoln Financial Field when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know of six players that will definitely be inactive. The Titans ruled out DE Denico Autry (knee), WR Cody Hollister (neck), and CB Elijah Molden (groin) on Friday, and then downgraded RB Hassan Haskins (hip) to out on Saturday. The Eagles ruled out S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney) and DE Robert Quinn (knee). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The only player with a questionable designation is Titans DT Jeffery Simmons due to an ankle injury. He sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but got in a limited session on Friday.