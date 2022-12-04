 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Titans and Eagles meet in Week 13 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 13 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By DKNation Staff
Jeffery Simmons #98 of the Tennessee Titans walks off of the field against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 13 brings a potential Super Bowl preview at Lincoln Financial Field when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and the Eagles are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know of six players that will definitely be inactive. The Titans ruled out DE Denico Autry (knee), WR Cody Hollister (neck), and CB Elijah Molden (groin) on Friday, and then downgraded RB Hassan Haskins (hip) to out on Saturday. The Eagles ruled out S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney) and DE Robert Quinn (knee). We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The only player with a questionable designation is Titans DT Jeffery Simmons due to an ankle injury. He sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but got in a limited session on Friday.

