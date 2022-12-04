Seahawks vs. Rams inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Los Angeles Rams host the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 13 NFC West battle that has lost some of its luster. The Seahawks are in the thick of the playoff race, but the Rams appear to be shutting things down for the season after placing QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the Seahawks are a 6.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know who definitely won’t play. The Seahawks have ruled out RB Travis Homer (illness/knee) and the Rams ruled out DT Aaron Donald (ankle), LB Travin Howard (hip), LB Terrell Lewis (back), and WR Lance McCutcheon (shoulder). We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players still in question.

The Seahawks have designated S Josh Jones (illness) and S Ryan Neal (elbow, shoulder) as questionable. Jones came down with his illness during the week and missed Thursday and Friday practice, so it’s going to come down to how the illness is tracking. Neal was a full participant on Thursday and Friday after missing Wednesday’s practice, so he should be good to go.

The Rams have listed C Brian Allen (thumb), CB Troy Hill (groin), and LB Ernest Jones (back) as questionable. Hill was limited on Wednesday, but then a DNP on Thursday and Friday and seems unlikely to play. Allen has missed the past two weeks, but his three limited sessions was an upgrade from last week, which bodes well for his chances of playing.