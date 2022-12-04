Dolphins vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers square off in a huge inter-conference showdown as Mike McDaniel returns to face his former boss, Kyle Shanahan. The potential Super Bowl preview kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The 49ers are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know of a couple players that won’t play. The Dolphins ruled out OT Austin Jackson and the 49ers ruled out RB Elijah Mitchell a day before placing Mitchell on injured reserve. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about the players still in question.

The Dolphins designated OT Terron Armstead (toe, pectoral) as doubtful, which suggests he won’t play. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and RB Myles Gaskin (shoulder, ankle) are both listed as questionable. They might be active, but as reserves they would not see much if any playing time.

The 49ers have listed four players as questionable, including G Spencer Burford (ankle), DE Charles Omenihu (knee), WR Deebo Samuel (quadricep), and T Trent Williams (back). Williams is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter reported that Samuel plans to play barring a pre-game setback, but Rapoport reported that he is a “true game-time decision.”