Chiefs vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, Dec. 4. In one of the the more intriguing games of the day, the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 2.5 point road favorites in this AFC Championship rematch, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chiefs will be without WR Kadarius Toney due to a hamstring injury. LG Joe Thuney is questionable with an ankle injury, and safety Deon Bush is also questionable with an elbow injury.

The Bengals have three players listed as questionable: RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja’Marr Chase, and LB Logan Wilson. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport mentioned that Chase is set to return from a hip injury, but Mixon is likely out, as he has yet to clear concussion protocol.