Chargers vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

Week 13 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, December 4. The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in an AFC West divisional battle. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we already know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chargers will be without C Corey Linsley (concussion), T Trey Pipkins (knee) and WR Mike Williams (ankle). Safety Nasir Adderley (thumb), DT Breiden Fehoko (illness) and LB Drue Tranquill (illness) are all questionable for the game. Fehoko and Tranquill didn’t practice on Friday, but Adderley was a full participant.

The Raiders have ruled out TE Jesper Horsted (concussion) and DT Kendal Vickers (back). Defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), RB Brandon Bolden (calf), G Lester Cotton (calf), RB Josh Jacobs (calf) and LB Denzel Perryman (wrist). Jacobs will test his injury in pregame warmups but was dealing with this injury last week when he casually put up 303 scrimmage yards in the game.