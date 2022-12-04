Colts vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football for Week 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys check in as 10 point home favorites.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Colts have already ruled out CB Kenny Moore (ankle) and RT Braden Smith, who is dealing with an illness. CB Isaiah Rodgers is questionable with a knee injury, and TE Jelani Woods is also questionable due to a shoulder ailment.

The Cowboys have a whole host of questionable players. CB Trevon Diggs and WR Michael Gallup are both questionable with an illness, although NFL Network insider — Ian Rapoport — reported that both are expected to play. Meanwhile, LB Anthony Barr, DT Quinton Bohanna, and safety Jayron Kearse remain questionable.