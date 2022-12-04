Aaron Jones returns to game in Week 13 vs. Bears

Update: Jones has returned to the field in the second quarter.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones appeared to aggravate the shin injury he was dealing with during the week leading up to Sunday’s Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears. Jones is officially questionable to return to the contest with the issue.

#Packers injury update: RB Aaron Jones (shin) is questionable to return. #GBvsCHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2022

This is obviously a big blow for the Packers, who are struggling to move the ball against Chicago. Jones has not missed a contest this season, but has been dealing with minor shin, ribs, and glute injuries throughout the year. The Packers do have a Week 14 bye, so Jones might have some motivation to come back and finish this rivalry game knowing he has a week to rest up.

If Jones does not return, A.J. Dillon will be the primary running back for the Packers. Jones’ absence would also give some additional targets to the receivers like Allen Lazard and Christian Watson. We’ll see if he can return.