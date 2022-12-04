Courtland Sutton suffers hamstring injury in Week 13 vs. Ravens

Week 13 of the NFL season is underway. The Denver Broncos traveled across the country to take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC matchup. At the start of the second half, Denver is clinging to a 6-3 lead. They may have to go the rest of the way without their top wide receiver. Courtland Sutton appears to have suffered a hamstring injury. He is questionable to return.

Sutton and the Broncos' offense have struggled this season. Prior to the injury on Sunday, Sutton was targeted only one time but didn’t come down with the reception. He has played in all 11 games for Denver before this week. Sutton has 52 receptions on 88 targets for 688 yards and a touchdown. While his numbers look solid, the overall output of the Broncos' offense has been poor, so it remains to be seen if it is sustainable. If Sutton is unable to return to this game, look for Jerry Jeudy and Greg Dulcich to lead the way as pass-catchers for Russell Wilson.