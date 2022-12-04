 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chase Claypool dealing with knee injury in Week 13 vs. Packers

Chase Claypool suffered a knee injury in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears after Kmet’s touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on November 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season is underway. The Chicago Bears are taking on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North showdown. The Bears have already shown how versatile their offense can be as quarterback Justin Fields ripped a 56-yard touchdown scamper. The Bears receiving corps potentially took a hit, though. With Darnell Mooney already expected to be out for the season, wide receiver Chase Claypool is dealing with a right knee injury on Sunday. He appeared to be favoring his knee, and it is now in a brace as he is sprinting on the sideline.

Prior to getting hurt, Claypool had brought in two of his three targets for 30 yards. He was acquired by the Bears at the 2022 trade deadline but hasn’t been much of a factor for Chicago. The team’s overall offense has sputtered outside of Fields’ rushing ability, but the Bears likely want to see Claypool be the one to step up in the offense.

