Chase Claypool dealing with knee injury in Week 13 vs. Packers

Week 13 of the NFL season is underway. The Chicago Bears are taking on the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North showdown. The Bears have already shown how versatile their offense can be as quarterback Justin Fields ripped a 56-yard touchdown scamper. The Bears receiving corps potentially took a hit, though. With Darnell Mooney already expected to be out for the season, wide receiver Chase Claypool is dealing with a right knee injury on Sunday. He appeared to be favoring his knee, and it is now in a brace as he is sprinting on the sideline.

Chase Claypool as a soft brace on his right knee, and continues to do some running exercises on the side line. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) December 4, 2022

Prior to getting hurt, Claypool had brought in two of his three targets for 30 yards. He was acquired by the Bears at the 2022 trade deadline but hasn’t been much of a factor for Chicago. The team’s overall offense has sputtered outside of Fields’ rushing ability, but the Bears likely want to see Claypool be the one to step up in the offense.