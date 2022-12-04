 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Treylon Burks suffers injury in Week 13 vs. Eagles

Treylon Burks suffered an injury in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates a catch for a first down during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Update: Burks was able to walk off under his own power. He is heading to the locker room for further testing. It is likely a concussion for Burks, but they are going to run tests to check out the head and neck area.

Week 13 of the NFL season pits the Tennessee Titans against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly scored first, and Tennessee was looking to respond. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was able to find rookie wideout Treylon Burks in the endzone for a score. Unfortunately, Burks got hit by Eagles’ defender Marcus Epps. Burks remained down on the field and was getting medical attention.

This was Burks’ first target and reception in the game. Tennessee was able to tie it up and the score is 7-7 in the first quarter.

