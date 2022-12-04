Treylon Burks suffers injury in Week 13 vs. Eagles

Update: Burks was able to walk off under his own power. He is heading to the locker room for further testing. It is likely a concussion for Burks, but they are going to run tests to check out the head and neck area.

Burks now making his way to the locker room, walking under his own power. #Titans — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 4, 2022

Week 13 of the NFL season pits the Tennessee Titans against the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly scored first, and Tennessee was looking to respond. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was able to find rookie wideout Treylon Burks in the endzone for a score. Unfortunately, Burks got hit by Eagles’ defender Marcus Epps. Burks remained down on the field and was getting medical attention.

Touchdown Titans.



A great catch by Treylon Burks.



Unfortunately, he took a bit hit to the head by Marcus Epps.



Let’s hope Treylon is holding up okay. pic.twitter.com/CndVAwvZ1f — DIE-HARD Fans (@Eaglesfans9) December 4, 2022

This was Burks’ first target and reception in the game. Tennessee was able to tie it up and the score is 7-7 in the first quarter.