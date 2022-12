Update: Trevor Lawrence will return in the second half, per Jennifer Hale.

Trevor Lawrence suffered a lower leg injury right before halftime. He grabbed at his left leg and is getting looked at by trainers on the field. He is now being taken to the locker room. CJ Beathard is his backup for this game.

The fact that he was able to walk off on his own power is a good sign, but we’ll wait for more informations for now.