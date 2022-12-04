Jaylen Waddle suffers leg injury in Week 13 vs. 49ers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a leg injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. He was able to get up, support his own weight, and jog to the locker room accompanied by team trainers, but the WR is questionable to return for the second half.

Waddle had not added any receptions in Sunday’s game when he left with the injury despite four targets sent his way from QB Tua Tagovailoa. He is behind just Tyreek Hill in receiving yards for the season, adding up 963 and six touchdowns in 2022 thus far.

Tagovailoa has targeted Hill, Alec Ingold, River Cracraft, and Trent Sherfield multiple times each in the first half against the 49ers, with Sherfield adding a touchdown. Waddle had five receptions for 85 yards in the Dolphins’ Week 12 game against the Texans. He was working through a shoulder injury in October.