JuJu Smith-Schuster out of medical tent, likely to return to Week 13 game vs. Bengals

Smith-Schuster was being checked for a concussion in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Update: It looks like Smith-Schuster will be available to return in this game. We’ll see how much work he actually gets but he’s cleared to play.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been more involved in the team’s Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals but took a hit to the helmet fighting for a first down on a fourth down play. Because of his concussion history this season, he’s heading to the medical tent.

Smith-Schuster seemed fine during the initial check on the sidelines, but he did take himself out of the game almost immediately after converting the fourth down play. We’ll see if he’s able to return in what is a big game for both the Chiefs and Bengals.

If Smith-Schuster is ruled out or limited, it would benefit Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore in the passing game. Travis Kelce has been relatively quiet in the first half as well, but this has the makings of a shootout. It would be rough of Smith-Schuster misses out on a potentially big fantasy day for everyone involved in this contest.

