JuJu Smith-Schuster out of medical tent, likely to return to Week 13 game vs. Bengals

Update: It looks like Smith-Schuster will be available to return in this game. We’ll see how much work he actually gets but he’s cleared to play.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is out of the blue medical tent, has his helmet and is stitting with the other WRs at the sideline bench area. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 4, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been more involved in the team’s Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals but took a hit to the helmet fighting for a first down on a fourth down play. Because of his concussion history this season, he’s heading to the medical tent.

Juju Smith-Schuster in the blue medical tent. — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 4, 2022

Smith-Schuster seemed fine during the initial check on the sidelines, but he did take himself out of the game almost immediately after converting the fourth down play. We’ll see if he’s able to return in what is a big game for both the Chiefs and Bengals.

If Smith-Schuster is ruled out or limited, it would benefit Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore in the passing game. Travis Kelce has been relatively quiet in the first half as well, but this has the makings of a shootout. It would be rough of Smith-Schuster misses out on a potentially big fantasy day for everyone involved in this contest.