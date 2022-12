Update: Walker is now questionable to return with an ankle injury. DeeJay Dallas is the RB1 for the Seahawks at the moment and Walker is on the bench without his helmet on.

Ken Walker suffered a lower leg injury and took himself out of the game. He is getting checked out on the sidelines. The Rams have the ball now and Walker hasn’t been taken to the injury tent or locker room at this point, so there is hope that he can return.