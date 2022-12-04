 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jimmy Garoppolo suffers ankle injury in Week 13 vs. Dolphins

Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a ankle injury in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a 5-yard touchdown catch during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Levi’s Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Update: Garoppolo has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. Purdy will remain the quarterback.

Update: Garoppolo is questionable to return with the ankle injury.

The Sunday slate for Week 13 continues as the San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Miami Dolphins. Miami scored to open the game, but San Francisco was able to respond with a field goal. On their ensuing drive, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a big hit and landed awkwardly. He tested out his leg on the sideline, then went into the medical tent. A cart has now come out, and Garoppolo is headed to the locker room for further testing on his ankle.

While Garoppolo is sidelined, Brock Purdy will take over as the quarterback. Before he was injured, Garoppolo had completed two of his four passes for 56 yards. Purdy has played in three games this season and has completed four of his nine passing attempts for 66 yards and an interception. Depending on how long Garoppolo is hindered by this injury, this will be the longest game time that Purdy has gotten in his short career.

More From DraftKings Nation