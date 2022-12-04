Jimmy Garoppolo suffers ankle injury in Week 13 vs. Dolphins

Update: Garoppolo has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. Purdy will remain the quarterback.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (left foot) has been ruled OUT. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 4, 2022

Update: Garoppolo is questionable to return with the ankle injury.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is questionable to return vs. the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2022

The Sunday slate for Week 13 continues as the San Francisco 49ers are taking on the Miami Dolphins. Miami scored to open the game, but San Francisco was able to respond with a field goal. On their ensuing drive, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a big hit and landed awkwardly. He tested out his leg on the sideline, then went into the medical tent. A cart has now come out, and Garoppolo is headed to the locker room for further testing on his ankle.

Jimmy Garoppolo is headed to the locker room on a cart. #49ers pic.twitter.com/QiReaNvroO — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 4, 2022

While Garoppolo is sidelined, Brock Purdy will take over as the quarterback. Before he was injured, Garoppolo had completed two of his four passes for 56 yards. Purdy has played in three games this season and has completed four of his nine passing attempts for 66 yards and an interception. Depending on how long Garoppolo is hindered by this injury, this will be the longest game time that Purdy has gotten in his short career.