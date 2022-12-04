Foster Moreau returns to Week 13 game vs. Chargers

Update: Moreau has returned to the game for the Raiders.

The Sunday slate for Week 13 is underway. One of the mid-afternoon matchups sees the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West divisional battle. The Raiders' offense is sputtering to start the game, and they haven’t been able to get anything going in the first quarter. To add injury to insult, after quarterback Derek Carr threw a pick-six, tight end Foster Moreau is being evaluated for a concussion.

This was Moreau’s first target of the game. He has been filling in for star tight end Darren Waller who is out on IR. Moreau has been the recipient of a small number of targets per game but hasn’t been a game-changer for the Raiders. Wide receiver Davante Adams still is the focal point of the offense.

While Moreau is being evaluated for his concussion, Jacob Hollister will likely see an uptick in workload. The Raiders are thin at the position, with Jesper Horstead also ruled out for the game.