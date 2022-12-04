Tua Tagovailoa suffers ankle injury late in Week 13 loss to 49ers

Post-game update: Tua met with the media following and walked to the podium with what Jeff Darlington described as a “pretty significant limp” that appeared to be his ankle. Tua told the media he’s “as good as I can be.”

The Miami Dolphins lost an ugly one to the San Francisco 49ers and insult was added to injury late in the game. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, per Field Yates. He was announced as questionable to return, but the report came as the 49ers were taking a knee to run out the clock on their 33-17 win.

Tagovailoa struggled for much of this contest but did connect on a long touchdown to Tyreek Hill to bring the Dolphins to within a score. The 49ers were able to get a defensive touchdown to create enough separation to ultimately get the win. Tagovailoa has battled concussion issues and other injuries this season, but this ankle injury comes at a poor time for the Dolphins as they are engaged in a playoff push.

The Bills and Bengals both won in Week 13, which means the Dolphins are battling with several teams for the top spot in the AFC. The Chiefs remain in contention for the top spot despite a loss to Cincinnati. If Tagovailoa is sidelined for an extended period of time, that would hurt the Dolphins in their pursuit of a high seed in the playoffs.