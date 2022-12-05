Saints vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football of Week 13 on Monday, Dec. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the Bucs are listed as 3.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Buccaneers will be without RT Tristan Wirfs, who is expected to miss around 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury. Safety Antoine Winfield, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, and safety Mike Edwards are listed as doubtful. RB Leonard Fournette practiced this week, but he’s still listed as questionable. WR Russell Gage is iffy with an ongoing hamstring issue. Other questionable Tampa Bay players include TE Cameron Brate, DT Vita Vea, and DT Akiem Hicks

The Saints will be without TE Juwan Johnson due to an ankle injury. New Orleans also announced DE Payton Turner, cornerback P.J. Williams, and safety J.T. Gray as inactive for this game. CB Marshon Lattimore, who has been out since Week 6, is listed as questionable. Other player listed as questionable by the Saints include DT Malcolm Roach, CB Bradley Roby, DT Kentavious Street, LB Pete Werner, and WR Kevin White.