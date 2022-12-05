Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 14 TNF vs. Rams

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was estimated as a limited participant in Monday’s practice with calf and quad injuries. Jacobs has been dealing with a calf issue for the last several weeks but was able to play in Weeks 12 and 13, rushing for a combined 373 yards and three touchdowns over the past two games, both of which the Raiders won.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Jacobs has been limited in practice over the past two weeks and has still been fully available to play on the weekends, but a tight turnaround this week may change that. The Raiders face the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

If Jacobs is unable to play, the Raiders’ run game will take a major hit. His backups, Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah, are also both listed as questionable this week. The Raiders may have to turn to rookie Zamir White in rushing formations on Thursday. Jacobs is worth keeping an eye on as he continues to recover from his calf injury.