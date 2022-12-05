Hayden Hurst ‘doubtful’ to play Week 14 vs. Browns

The Bengals will be without their starting tight end Hayden Hurst in Week 14, as coach Zac Taylor called him ‘doubtful’ on Monday, per Jay Morrison. Hurst also missed most of Week 13’s win over the Chiefs, as he was forced from the game early on.

Hurst was relieved by Mitchell Wilcox who ended up with just one reception for 11 yards on one target. Ja’Marr Chase, in his first game back led the team with eight targets, while running back Samaje Perine was second with seven.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Hurst has 48 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns on the season. That somehow put him at 10th overall in PPR fantasy points before Week 13. It goes to show you just how poor the position is.

For this week, we can expect more targets spread around to the wide receivers, while the running back will continue to see good passing work, be it Joe Mixon or Samaje Perine.