Kenneth Walker dealing with ankle strain for Week 14 vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks lost rookie running back Kenneth Walker early on in their Week 13 win over the Rams. He was forced from the game due to an ankle injury, which head coach Pete Carroll called a strain in his ankle, per Greg Bell.

He didn’t call it an ankle sprain, but more of a muscle strain in the ankle. He also called it unusual, but did say Walker had a chance to play this week. Carroll is usually pretty optimistic, so I wouldn’t bank on Walker playing, but we can leave it on the table for now.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

After Walker the Seahawks running back room is pretty lean when it comes to talent. DeeJay Dallas and Tony Jones Jr. backed up Walker last week, but both dealt with injuries themselves. It would appear that Dallas is the likely starter if Walker is out, but he would share work and his fantasy upside wouldn’t be great.