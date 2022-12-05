Treylon Burks injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

He was injured on his first career touchdown catch in the NFL. Burks was a first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Despite finding the end zone for the first time in Week 13, Burks has been an impactful player on the Titans’ offense this season. He leads the team in receiving yards, just ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Robert Woods. The Titans run a rush-heavy offense with Derrick Henry as their main weapon, but Burks’ absence will certainly be felt as the Titans prepare to face the Jaguars and the Chargers in the coming weeks.

We don’t have a time frame for his return available this early in concussion protocol, but while he is sidelined, we can expect Woods and Westbrook-Ikhine to split the majority of Ryan Tannehill’s targets in pass formations.