Optimism surrounding Lamar Jackson’s knee injury ahead of Week 14 vs. Steelers

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens might have avoided a long term injury, as the quarterback appears to be dealing with a sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport says that if he does miss time, which he very well could, it shouldn’t be much more than a game, if at all.

Jackson is getting more tests done on Monday, so he’s not out of the woods just yet, but the initial thoughts are that it is a mild sprain. The Ravens did add Brett Hundley to go with Ravens backup Tyler Huntley, but that appears to be a short term move at this point.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Tyler Huntley threw two interceptions in relief of Jackson, but also led the team to a win and looked pretty good when not giving the ball away. If he gets the start against the Steelers, he has fantasy upside due to his running ability.