Optimism surrounding Lamar Jackson’s knee injury ahead of Week 14 vs. Steelers

We break down the news that Lamar Jackson has a kneeinjury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens might have avoided a long term injury, as the quarterback appears to be dealing with a sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport says that if he does miss time, which he very well could, it shouldn’t be much more than a game, if at all.

Jackson is getting more tests done on Monday, so he’s not out of the woods just yet, but the initial thoughts are that it is a mild sprain. The Ravens did add Brett Hundley to go with Ravens backup Tyler Huntley, but that appears to be a short term move at this point.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Tyler Huntley threw two interceptions in relief of Jackson, but also led the team to a win and looked pretty good when not giving the ball away. If he gets the start against the Steelers, he has fantasy upside due to his running ability.

