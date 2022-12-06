What Lamar Jackson PCL injury means for next three weeks of Ravens football

The Baltimore Ravens are set to hit the road in Week 14. They will play an important divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They may have to do so without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson. He suffered a knee injury in last week’s game against the Denver Broncos and is considered week-to-week. If he cannot play, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would likely take over under center.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, per league sources. PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is “less likely” to play Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/4ra4KDuUdQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

We don’t know exactly how long the injury will sideline Jackson, but it typically has a recovery time of one to three weeks. He could miss this week’s game, next week against the Cleveland Browns and the week after against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He adds 112 rushes for 764 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. If Jackson is active, you are likely going to start him due to his rushing upside.

If Jackson is ruled inactive, you could likely do worse than Huntley. He played in seven games last season and threw for 1,081 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions. While those numbers aren’t inspiring, he added 294 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Last week, he scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter to secure the win. He finished 27 of 32 passing for 187 yards with an interception and 10 carries for 41 more yards and the score.

With Huntley under center, we will likely see some extra upside for the pass-catchers because he isn’t as run-first as Jackson tends to be. Starting wide receiver Devin Duvernay caught all six of his targets for 34 yards, while Demarcus Robinson brought in seven of his eight targets for 41 yards. Against the poor Steelers' defense this week, you could start Duvernay and Robinson, especially in PPR scoring formats, given their high target share last week.