Deebo Samuel limited in Wednesday practice ahead of Week 14 vs. Bucs

We break down the news that Deebo Samuel is still dealing with a quad injury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers returned to practice on Wednesday and wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited in the session. He has been dealing with a quadricep injury that limited him in practice last week. He was limited last Wednesday, downgraded to DNP on Thursday, and upgraded back to limited on Friday. He was designated as questionable on the final injury report but played on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Samuel was a game-day decision, but Sunday morning Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport were reporting he would be playing barring a pre-game setback. He started and finished the game with six receptions for 58 yards, as well as four carries for five rushing yards.

For the time being, there is no reason to think Samuel won’t play this week. The 49ers have a late game on Sunday, but even if he ends up questionable on the final injury report, we can likely expect him to play. If he were unable to go, Jauan Jennings would join Brandon Aiyuk in the starting lineup and potentially see some more work.

