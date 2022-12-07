D’Andre Swift injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift was listed as limited on the Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Swift has been a frequent sight on the injury lists this season as he has worked through multiple issues and injuries — this time, it’s his ankle.

The #Vikings had five players miss practice because of illness today pic.twitter.com/apMuVahzkK — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) December 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

If Swift is limited or unable to play on Sunday, the Lions need not worry. Backup Jamaal Williams has more than proved himself this season, as Swift has been in and out with injury. Williams has scored 14 rushing touchdowns this year and has had at least one touchdown in each of the Lions’ past four games. Swift has only scored six times this year.

Williams is a valuable guy to have in your fantasy roster, so keep an eye on updates on Swift’s ankle this week as you set your lineups.