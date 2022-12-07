Corey Davis dealing with illness early in practice week ahead of Week 14 vs. Bills

The New York Jets travel to face the Buffalo Bills in a critical Week 14 matchup. The Jets are two games back of the Bills and currently hold the final wild card berth. A road game against Buffalo is tough, and so it will require an “all hands on deck” effort.

The team is hoping they’ll have wide receiver Corey Davis available for the game. The receiver did not practice on Wednesday due to an illness. It would appear to be something going around the locker room because the Jets sent home Davis, DE Micheal Clemons, OT George Fant, and CB D.J. Reed.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

This will be something to track the rest of the week, but a couple days off should be enough to clear it up. It does not appear to be a COVID-19 issue, but we’ll update if that changes. Davis is coming off an 85-yard effort against the Vikings and is getting back on track after missing three games with a knee injury.