Baker Mayfield could be active for TNF game vs. Raiders

Baker Mayfield moved cross-country this week after being waived from the Carolina Panthers’ roster and picked up by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. The Rams face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, and find themselves in a tight spot. Starter Matthew Stafford is still injured, and backup John Wolford is questionable, so they may have to turn to Mayfield, who got access to the Rams’ playbook about 48 hours before kickoff.

John Wolford is “questionable” for TNF.

Sean McVay says “working through” status of Baker Mayfield, who arrived last night.

Says he feels like Rams upgraded current status of QB room, w/ no Stafford and Wolford questionable. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Head coach Sean McVay said that he is leaning toward Mayfield being active for the Raiders’ game. The Rams’ wide receiver lineup has certainly looked better — Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson remain on IR, and Ben Skowronek and Lance McCutcheon are both questionable. It will either be the Van Jefferson-Cam Akers show on Thursday or it will be a complete disaster for this battered Rams offense.

If Mayfield gets put into more of a game manager position, we can expect to see Akers and Kyren Williams get plenty of work.