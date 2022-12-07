 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mark Ingram likely done for season ahead of Week 14 bye

We break down the news that Ingram has an MCL tear. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram is likely out for the season with an MCL tear that he sustained in the Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ingram will not require surgery, but his expected recovery time is 4-6 weeks. With only five weeks left in the season and very little chance that the Saints make it to the playoffs, Ingram is probably finished playing.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

The 4-9 Saints are on bye in Week 14, but going forward, Alvin Kamara will continue to take snaps as the RB1, and Dwayne Washington will likely step in as Ingram’s backup in the run game. New Orleans will face the Falcons, Browns, Eagles, and Panthers to finish off the season.

Ingram added 233 rushing yards and one touchdown this season. He had a season-high 58 rushing yards the first time that the Saints faced the Buccaneers in September.

