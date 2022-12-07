 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Tua Tagovailoa should be able to play Week 14 vs. Chargers

We break down the news that Tua Tagovailoa has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins rolls out to throw a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of an NFL football game at Levi’s Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa injured his ankle late in their loss to the 49ers last week. He should be limited in practice this week, but unless he has a setback, he will likely play, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

This is good news for the Dolphins, as Tagovailoa has played great this season. Even in a down game for him against the 49ers, he still had the offense moving the ball against a great defense.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

If Tagovailoa were to have a setback and not be able to go, Teddy Bridgewater would likely get the start. He can still get the job done, but overall he would depress the fantasy projections for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

If Tagovailoa does play like expected, he remains a start in fantasy. He doesn’t have the leeway of the very top quarterbacks, but the duo of Hill and Waddle give him a strong floor each week.

