John Wolford gets in limited practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14 vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and their quarterback is still unknown for the game. John Wolford, who started last week, is dealing with a neck injury and was considered limited on Wednesday’s walkthrough. The other possibility at quarterback is Baker Mayfield, who the Rams just picked up off waivers after he was released by the Panthers. If the game was on Sunday, Mayfield would likely be the starter, but the quick turnaround could be tough for Thursday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Neither quarterback, Mayfield or Wolford, is worth starting in fantasy, but Mayfield in theory should have a better arm to get the ball to the Rams outside receivers. Overall, this Rams team is tough to rely on for fantasy, especially at this point in the season, but they do get a good matchup against the Raiders pass defense.