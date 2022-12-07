Patrick Mahomes injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Broncos

Week 14 of the NFL season will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West battle. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out of last week’s game with a foot injury, but he isn’t super concerned about it. He is calling his own injury a foot bruise but is expected to be back at practice to start the week on Wednesday. At this point, not much concern about the foot issue.

Patrick Mahomes called the foot issue he has simply a "bruise." He's happy he'll be right back out at practice and it doesn't sound like it will impact him much as he prepares for the Broncos this week. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Mahomes leads the league with 3,808 passing yards. He has played in all 12 of the team’s games and has 30 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Mahomes remains one of, if not the, best quarterback options for fantasy football. Even against a tough Broncos defense, you should still start Mahomes if he is active. If he experiences a downgrade and is ruled out for the game, there is no need to start his backup, Chad Henne. I didn’t even realize Henne was still in the league until right now, so even in desperate situations, find someone else.