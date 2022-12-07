D’Onta Foreman update ahead of Week 14 vs. Seahawks

Week 14 of the NFL season will see the Carolina Panthers come out of their bye week to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers will likely have Sam Darnold under center again this week in a tough matchup. The offense could be missing a vital piece as starting running back D’Onta Foreman is reported as not being at practice to start the week. It could just be a rest day for him, but we won’t know more until the injury report comes out later in the day.

No sign of D’0nta Foreman at Panthers practice. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Foreman has played in 12 games for Carolina. He has 126 carries for 563 yards and four touchdowns. When the team traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey, Foreman took over the mantle as the team’s lead back and (pun intended) ran with the job. The Seahawks’ defense is giving up the second most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. If Foreman is active, you are going to start him in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If he is eventually ruled inactive, Chuba Hubbard would get the boost as the backup.