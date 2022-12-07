Diontae Johnson limited in practice with hip injury to open Week 14 vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson was limited in Wednesday’s practice ahead of this Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson is dealing with a hip injury, and was joined on the injury report by RB Najee Harris, who did not play.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

As the Steelers prepare to face the Ravens’ defense this weekend, they’ll be looking toward rookie George Pickens and backup Jaylen Warren for receiving yards. Tight end Pat Freiermuth can expect to see some good targets from Kenny Pickett, as well — the Ravens have allowed 6.9 yards per pass attempt this season, and the Steelers will be looking downfield.

Pickens has already made his name known in the NFL, and this might be an opportunity for him to continue to build that rookie stat board and make some major plays. He already has three touchdowns under his belt this season, so if Johnson remains limited, Pickens is a good guy to have on your lineup this weekend.