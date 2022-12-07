Ryan Tannehill limited on Wednesday with ankle injury ahead of Week 14 vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday of Week 14 and should have their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but his ankle isn’t 100 percent. Last week Tannehill, who had been dealing with an ankle injury to his other ankle, tweaked his other ankle. So, he now has ankle injuries to both ankles, but he was still able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday and is on track to play this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Tannehill hasn’t been a fantasy relevant quarterback this season, as he hasn’t been finding the end zone with his legs or his arm for that matter. Hopefully he’ll get Treylon Burks back from his concussion, but if not, it will even be tougher sledding for him.