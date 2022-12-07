Zay Jones injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Titans

Week 14 will see the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South divisional matchup. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been in the news this week dealing with a foot injury but is expected to be good to go. Teammate Zay Jones is dealing with a chest injury and was limited to start off the practice week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Jones has been a bright spot for the Jaguars this season. While all eyes have been on teammate Christian Kirk and the massive free agent deal he signed, Jones has been putting in the work and stringing together consistent outings for the Jacksonville offense. Jones has played in 11 games and has brought in 60 of his 86 targets for 578 yards and a touchdown. If he is active, Jones has definite upside in PPR leagues and could even be trusted in deeper standard leagues. If Jones is inactive, it will likely be Kirk and tight end Evan Engram that see the uptick in relevance. If you are desperate in deeper PPR leagues, you could take a look at Jamal Agnew due to the matchup.