Kadarius Toney set to return to practice ahead of Week 14 vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that wide receiver Kadarius Toney will get in some practice on Wednesday, per Adam Teicher. Toney has missed the last few games with a hamstring injury and missed games while with the Giants earlier this season due to his hamstrings.

The team will likely take it slow with Toney during practice this week to see how he progresses without pushing the injury. That will likely make him questionable at best to play against the Broncos.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Toney appeared to be moving his way up into a starting role when he was injured, but with this injury he’s likely back to square one. The Chiefs have been spreading the ball around quite a bit this season, with no one receiver truly taking off as a must-start in fantasy. Toney has the playmaking ability to become a must-start, but not yet.