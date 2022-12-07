 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Courtland Sutton likely out with hamstring injury for Week 14 vs. Chiefs

We break down the news that Sutton has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said that wide receiver Courtland Sutton was “not looking good” for Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sutton sustained a hamstring injury in the Broncos’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

This is already going to be a tough matchup for the Broncos’ struggling offense, but without their top receiver available, it may become a lot more difficult. Sutton has 688 receiving yards this year over 52 receptions and just one touchdown.

In his absence, Jerry Jeudy and Kendall Hinton can expect to see an increase in targets, and tight end Greg Dulcich may have another big weekend after last week’s 85-yard game. Dulcich has been able to step up and make an impact on the Broncos’ offense in a few games this year, and Sutton’s absence may lead to more of that.

