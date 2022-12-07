Najee Harris doesn’t practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14 vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris didn’t practice on Wednesday due to his oblique injury. The good news is that Harris missed last Wednesday with the same injury and eventually was cleared and played a full game against the Falcons. He rushed 17 times for 86 yards and looked good doing so. His 5.1 yards per carry were he best number so far in a game this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

The Steelers take on a Ravens run defense that has put up good numbers against running back this season. They’ve allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points and fifth-fewest yards per carry to running backs. Harris, as long as he plays, will likely need to find the end zone to be a good play and he’s had a lot of trouble doing that this year with just four rushing touchdowns. The good news is that three of those have come over the last three games. He should remain a fantasy start this week unless we hear he’s had a setback and can’t play.