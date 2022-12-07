Nico Collins injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Cowboys

Week 14 is here. The Houston Texans are scheduled to have a tough matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team has said that they will be turning back to quarterback Davis Mills under center. Houston has a 1-10-1 record and needs a spark to their offense. While most aspects of their team have been bleak, one bright spot has been the emergence of wide receiver Nico Collins. Unfortunately, he has battled injuries and isn’t practicing to start the week, dealing with a foot injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Collins has gotten to step into the spotlight, with Brandin Cooks also dealing with injuries. They both have been hindered by poor quarterback play, but the Texans are hopeful Mills can take a step forward to end the year. Collins has played in 10 games this season and has 37 receptions on 66 targets for 481 yards and two touchdowns. If Collins is active, he only has value in deeper PPR leagues if Cooks is also active. If Cooks is inactive, but Collins plays, he could be a desperate dart throw in standard leagues from anticipated target share.