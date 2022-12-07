Mike Williams returns to practice ahead of Week 14 vs. Dolphins

We have made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. The Los Angeles Chargers are gearing up to host the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers' offense has been stunted throughout this season due to injury, and that looks like it will continue on Sunday. Wide receiver Mike Williams finds himself on the injury report yet again with an ankle injury. He begins the practice week with a limited participation in practice on Wednesday.

wednesday's dolphins-chargers injury report pic.twitter.com/5Uo1scqvOT — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

Williams has only played in eight games this season but has the third-most receiving yards on the team. He has brought in 38 of his 60 targets for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He is a solid complement to Keenan Allen, which gives him upside in the offense if he plays without limitations. If Williams is active, you will likely start him in your Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If he is yet again inactive, look toward Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter to pick up the slack.