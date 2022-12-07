Trevor Lawrence dealing with ‘sprained toe’, ahead of Week 14 vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t practice on Wednesday, per Michael DiRocco. Lawrence hurt his toe last week and had to go to the locker room, but came out after half time and was able to play.

He is dealing with a sprained big toe, per Mia O’Brien. Head coach Doug Pederson is unsure if he’ll be able to play or not. We will see how much he can practice this week, but he should at least have a chance to play after finishing up last week’s game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 14

If Lawrence can’t go, C.J. Beathard would get the start. Like any spot starter, there is a chance he can give the team some extra juice and have a fantasy relevant game, but the Titans defense is above average and I would rather not have either Jaguars QB starting for my fantasy team this week.