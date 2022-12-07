 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Carter injury update ahead of Week 14 vs. Bills

We break down the news that Michael Carter is dealing with an ankle injury. What it means for Week 14 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) runs during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears on November 27, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 14 of the NFL season will see the New York Jets taking on the Buffalo Bills. The Jets' offense is experiencing a turnaround with Mike White under center but is still dealing with injuries. Running back Michael Carter has been limited with an ankle injury. He didn’t play in last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, and Zonovan “Bam” Knight led the team with 15 carries for 9- yards. Carter is back at practice to start the week and is rumored to be healthy for New York.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Despite being back, it doesn’t automatically mean that you should start Carter. The Jets have to notice the impact that Knight has had on the offense, so the return of Carter should just muddy the backfield waters. Throw in that the Bills are allowing the 10th fewest fantasy points per game, and you can see why Carter should remain on your bench this week. He could find the endzone on a random goalline carry, but that is too much to rely on in Week 14 fantasy football lineups. If Carter misses another game, though, Knight definitely draws interest in a spot start.

